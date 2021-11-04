As you recall, we have been reviewing, during our Sunday services, our statement of purpose. Rev. Dan Haugh has already spoken on the first elements: “develop loving followers of Christ who celebrate through worship, grow through teaching, connect through fellowship and care through service.”
On Sunday, Nov. 7, he will conclude the series with “share through outreach to our community and world.” We hope you can join us for that message either in person or livestreamed at stowechurch.org.
Also, that Sunday, the choir is pleased to sing one of our very favorite anthems, “Song of Ruth.” Our organist and choir director, Karen Miller, will open the service with one of George Frideric Handel’s voluntaries and conclude with a Buxtehude canzonetta. Details on these pieces can be found in the music notes in the printed bulletin at the church, or in our online bulletin, if you’re watching the livestream. A reminder that if you would enjoy seeing previous services, including our blessing of the costumes last week, they are always available online in our archives on the website.
Finally, the annual giving from the Stowe faith communities to the Lamoille Community Food Share for Thanksgiving food baskets has begun and continues until Nov. 14. Checks can be dropped off at Stowe Community Church with the memo “share for Thanksgiving” until then. For more details about any of this news, call the church at 253-7257, check our website, stowechurch.org, or follow us on social media.
— Mort Butler
