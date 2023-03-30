What is a special day in your life? This could be an important birthday, anniversary or holiday that your family observes. Sometimes these celebrations are hours long, but on some occasions, they can last for days. A few years ago, I officiated a wedding in the south of France that lasted four days, which was customary in that region. I also remember being part of a week-long celebration for a man who turned 90 years old, including dinners, gatherings, parties and fun family reminiscing. Moments like these are truly holy.

The Hebrew word for holy, kodesh, comes from the root word kadesh, which means to set apart or to set aside. Western Christians will be entering Holy Week beginning on Palm Sunday, April 2.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.