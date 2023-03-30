What is a special day in your life? This could be an important birthday, anniversary or holiday that your family observes. Sometimes these celebrations are hours long, but on some occasions, they can last for days. A few years ago, I officiated a wedding in the south of France that lasted four days, which was customary in that region. I also remember being part of a week-long celebration for a man who turned 90 years old, including dinners, gatherings, parties and fun family reminiscing. Moments like these are truly holy.
The Hebrew word for holy, kodesh, comes from the root word kadesh, which means to set apart or to set aside. Western Christians will be entering Holy Week beginning on Palm Sunday, April 2.
During Holy Week, we set aside time to remember the final days of Jesus’ earthly life, contemplate his death and celebrate his resurrection. The goal is to bring us closer to God and more aligned with the work of the spirit in and around us.
Stowe Community Church has planned many special services and events for Holy Week, and all are welcome to attend in person or online.
Easter activities and services, at the church unless noted, are as follows:
• April 2, Palm Sunday and Blessing of the Baskets, 9:30 a.m.
• April 6, Maundy Thursday, 7 p.m.
• April 7, Good Friday noontime prayer; prayer stations, noon-4 p.m., and 6 p.m. community worship service in conjunction with St. John’s in the Mountains Episcopal Church.
• April 9, Easter Sunrise Service at the top of Mount Mansfield, 5 p.m.; Easter service at Stowe Community Church, 9:30 a.m.; and Easter egg hunt at Parsonage Park, 11 a.m.
As we enter this new season of spring here in Stowe, though it may still feel and look like winter, trust that new life is beginning to emerge.
As Martin Luther wrote, “Our Lord has written the promise of resurrection, not in books alone, but in every leaf in springtime.”
Holy Week blessings to you all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.