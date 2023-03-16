As we enter springtime, the days grow longer, and the sun feels warmer. This lingering time between winter and spring is a great time to reflect on the darkness Jesus faced in his final days, but also the sense of hope that his sacrifice would bring to people around the world.
We continue our Lenten Journey to Jerusalem with several contemplative and exciting events over the next few weeks at Stowe Community Church. We hope that you will join us either in-person or via livestream at stowecommunitychurch.org.
On April 2 we will hold our annual Blessing of the Easter Baskets as we celebrate Palm Sunday at our 9:30 a.m. worship service. Children and youth are invited to bring their Easter baskets with them to receive a special blessing that they might have a “fruitful” (or “candy-full”) holiday.
Maundy Thursday Service will be held April 6 at 7 p.m., as we remember the final hours of Jesus’ life on Earth with a somber yet thought-provoking time of reflection. Good Friday will begin with a noon prayer, followed by prayer stations until 4 p.m., as well as a 6 p.m. worship service.
Early risers are invited to the annual Sunrise Easter Service at Stowe Mountain Resort, which starts at 5 a.m. on April 9. For those who wish to sleep a bit longer, we will also have our 9:30 a.m. Easter service at the church, followed by an egg hunt at Parsonage Park at 11 a.m.
All are welcome to join the festivities.
