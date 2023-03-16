As we enter springtime, the days grow longer, and the sun feels warmer. This lingering time between winter and spring is a great time to reflect on the darkness Jesus faced in his final days, but also the sense of hope that his sacrifice would bring to people around the world.

We continue our Lenten Journey to Jerusalem with several contemplative and exciting events over the next few weeks at Stowe Community Church. We hope that you will join us either in-person or via livestream at stowecommunitychurch.org.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.