We hope you can join us for our Holy Week journey. Today, April 6, is known as Maundy Thursday in the Christian faith. The word maundy is a Latin word meaning command and tonight at 7 p.m. we will have a service that will include readings, special music, Holy Communion, and interactive stations that focus on Jesus’ final meal with his followers.

On April 7, Good Friday, we will host a brief noontime service of silence, meditation and prayer. Following that, our sanctuary will be open for the afternoon for individuals to participate in eight experiential stations that follow the final journey of Jesus to the cross.

