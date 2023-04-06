We hope you can join us for our Holy Week journey. Today, April 6, is known as Maundy Thursday in the Christian faith. The word maundy is a Latin word meaning command and tonight at 7 p.m. we will have a service that will include readings, special music, Holy Communion, and interactive stations that focus on Jesus’ final meal with his followers.
On April 7, Good Friday, we will host a brief noontime service of silence, meditation and prayer. Following that, our sanctuary will be open for the afternoon for individuals to participate in eight experiential stations that follow the final journey of Jesus to the cross.
At 6 p.m., we will host a service in partnership with St. John’s in the Mountains Episcopal Church. This service is based on the seven last words of Christ from the cross and will include organ music, anthems from our choir, congregational hymns and brief homilies from clergy members.
Easter morning, April 9, we’ll begin our celebration with the traditional sunrise service at Mount Mansfield. Free rides up the gondola will start at 4:30 a.m. and stop at 5:45 a.m. The service will begin at 6 a.m. A traditional 9:30 a.m. service at the church will feature familiar hymns, trumpet fanfares, a beautiful solo and choir music. Following the service, all are invited to a children’s favorite — an Easter egg hunt at Parsonage Park.
