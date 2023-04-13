Spring has sprung or at least that is my hope. The snow is melting, and the grass is greening up.
Crocuses have pushed their little heads through the dirt and are showing their pretty little faces and the daffodils are not far behind.
Spring has sprung or at least that is my hope. The snow is melting, and the grass is greening up.
Crocuses have pushed their little heads through the dirt and are showing their pretty little faces and the daffodils are not far behind.
How about celebrating the new season with us at Stowe Community Church? We are an open and welcoming congregation of believers where everyone is welcome.
Sunday morning service is at 9:30 a.m. Sunday school and youth group meet at that time too. The kids have a fun time with Taryn Noelle leading them. The nursery is open and staffed every Sunday as well.
This month, our missions group focuses on Church World Service. We are planning to assemble 48 school supply kits and 48 basic hygiene kits. Anything you can provide would be a great help.
On April 19, Noelle will be giving ballroom and Latin dance class from 6:30-7:30 p.m. in Fellowship Hall. The summer Bible camp will take place Aug. 21-25 from 9 a.m.-noon. The kids always have so much fun at camp, and it gives them one last thing to do before returning to school.
As is always the case, remember our neighbors who are struggling to put food on the table. There are more families like that is Stowe than you can imagine. Non-perishable food items can be left in the downstairs back hallway of the church.
In need of prayer or have some other needs? Our prayer team is ready to help with prayer and our deacons are ready to help in other ways. Just let us know by contacting the church office at 802-253-7257.
Until next Sunday when I see you in church, have a great week and remember to always be kind.
— Jean H. Mudgett
