We wish godspeed to our pastor, Will Vaus, who has taken on the leadership of a church in Cape Cod. We thank him, and his wife, Becky, for their years with us and the work they have done for our congregation.
We want everyone to know that the church’s board, leadership and staff are all working hard to assure a smooth transition from temporary pastoral service coverage starting last Sunday, to an interim minister, and finally to a new full-time pastor.
It will be a long and busy process, but our already-functioning committees are clearly up to the job. And, although these efforts will be immensely complicated by the current pandemic, this work will be accomplished.
Thanks and appreciation also to Rev. Peter Hammond, who has graciously agreed to preach for us during the month of August. We’ll be lining up September substitutes next, as we discuss our needs for ongoing support.
Join us on our live-streamed services at 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Sundays. Peter will be joining the traditional service team at 9:30 and the contemporary team at 4:30. While there may be changes and adjustments, we plan to keep in touch through our Facebook page: facebook.com/StoweCommunityChurch. Re-opening our church and/or outdoor services are still possible in the near future.
Another excellent way to keep in touch is to sign up for our weekly newsletter, “The Quest.” You can call the church at 253-7257 and let us know your address, or email info@stowechurch.org to be added.
If you have chosen to stay at home due to being immuno-compromised or your age, the Missions Committee is here to help. The committee is offering to grocery shop or pick up medications so that you do not need to leave the house.
Contact Chris DeRienzo at 802-760-7389 or Karen Monsen at 802-253-9437 for more info. Or, if you would like to volunteer to help feel free to contact us.
— Mort Butler
