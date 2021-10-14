We welcome everyone through our doors regardless of beliefs, preferences or ethnic origins.
If you haven’t visited us yet, now is the time to start. Our new pastor Dan Haugh is doing a great job getting the ball rolling in several areas.
We are looking for someone to be in the nursery during church service. It is only for a couple hours a week, and you have the joy of spending time with little ones. It also pays $25 an hour. If you or someone you know might be interested in applying for the position, contact the church office.
Stowe is no different than any other community in that there is always a need for food to help our neighbors. You can bring non-perishable items to the church or put them in the boxes provided at local grocery stores. Remember that some folks don’t have the ability to cook and heat things. Some can’t even use an electric can opener. Try to buy things that are easily opened and eaten.
A box of pasta and a jar of sauce are great if there is a stove, a pot and running water to cook it in. If there isn’t, and for many that is the case, perhaps a can of ravioli with a pull-top lid or a can of beans would be better. The same is true of cake mixes and the like. Do people have the oil and eggs, an oven or even electricity to bake?
True, these things are not the most nutritious but when one is hungry anything to fill the tummy is what is needed.
Perhaps you are fortunate enough to have plenty to eat and a nice warm place to eat it but are feeling empty inside and alone. Do you want prayer? Someone to visit with you? Do you need help with errands?
If you have a need of any kind that is not being met, contact Marylou at the church office. She will let someone know who can and will help you.
It is amazing to see the wonders God has created with his paintbrush right now. I do hope everyone reading this finds it as breathtaking as I do.
I will expect to see all of you on Sunday. If you can’t make it to the service in person you can always watch on livestream at stowechurch.org.
I know you will want to come and see what is happening. Until then, may God bless you and keep you.
— Jean H. Mudgett
