During this Lenten season we hope you will join us for worship on Sunday mornings at 9:30 a.m. in person or via livestream at stowechurch.org.
We have updated our guidelines for mask wearing during worship. Masks are optional but encouraged for those who have immune-compromised health.
A new after school program, SPARK is offered for students who attend Stowe Elementary School. The program is open to all young people in the community on Tuesdays from 3-5 p.m. Students are picked up at Stowe Elementary School and walked to the church. If you are interested in registering for this program, contact taryn@stowecommunitychurch.org.
We continue to support the Percy family as they rebuild their barns and cowherd. The Vermont community foundation (vermontcf.org) is coordinating efforts to raise funds and you are encouraged to contact the foundation to donate.
Please pray for the people of Ukraine. Our church has joined with the United Church of Christ to offer a way of donating. Go online to Ukraine emergency appeal.
— Kathe Rhinesmith
