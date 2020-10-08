Hooray!
We are going to re-open for the 9:30 a.m. services starting this Sunday, Oct. 11.
After more than six months away it is very exciting to think about.
There will be lots of procedure to follow and you will find that information in the Quest from last week and tomorrow as well.
Masks will be required. Hand sanitizer use before entering the sanctuary will be encouraged.
We do have to limit the number of folks at the service so we are asking that you register if you intend to attend.
You can do this by going to the internet site at stowechurch.org.
If you do not have internet service please call Marylou at 253-7257.
The 1:30 p.m. service will continue on livestream at this point.
All services can be watched at any time on livestream. Just go to the Stowe Community Church site and you will see how to find them.
Peter Hammond continues to do a wonderful job for us and we are very fortunate to have him with us.
Please remember those less fortunate buy bringing non-perishable food stuff to the church or donating at the grocery stores in the boxes provided.
As always, if you have a prayer need you can call the church and the prayer team will contact you.
Until we meet in person and that will be soon, please pray that everything will go well so we will be able to continue our live services.
See you Sunday.
— Jean H. Mudgett
