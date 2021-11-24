With Thanksgiving just around the corner, I am filled with warmth and gladness to know that the Stowe Community Church is as busy and bustling as ever.
Under the continued guidance and leadership of our wonderful Pastor Dan Haugh, we have also now acquired the services of a new nursery care provider. Lorna Dill comes to us with over 30 years of experience as an exemplary and loving child care provider, and our nursery is once again open during the 9:30 a.m. worship services on Sunday mornings.
In all things Christian education, we are enjoying our new children’s worship curriculum, “Simply Loved,” and we are well under way with our rehearsals for our upcoming musical production of “A Christmas Carol.”
Performance dates and times are Friday and Saturday, Dec. 10-11, 7 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 12, 2 p.m. Information about ticket reservations will be available shortly on the church website. In addition to our full theatrical production, we are also going to be presenting and sharing a traditional Christmas pageant on Sunday, Dec. 19, as a part of the worship service.
With so much joy, faithfulness and celebration to look forward to it gives me a lovely moment of pause, to think back on the year that has been, and to express my deep gratitude to both the community, and to our beautiful Stowe Community Church for the very special role you hold in all our lives and hearts.
Happy Thanksgiving blessings to you all.
— Taryn Noelle, director of children’s ministries
