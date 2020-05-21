As we slowly return to more open Sunday services, Stowe Community Church is delighted to welcome back Karen Miller, playing the organ at 9:30 a.m., and Chris Vigneau and Taryn Noelle performing for our 4:30 p.m. services.
We continue to hold livestreamed services, seen on our website stowechurch.org. (Sunday at 9:30 a.m. for traditional service, 4:30 p.m. for contemporary service.)
We also have shorter prayer services every day at 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. These will continue through May 29. Thanks, Pastor Will Vaus, for creating these special moments for us during the past months.
As the state develops new policies, and with the guidance of our board of directors, we will establish new guidelines for group attendance. We very much hope to see more of you in the sanctuary on Sundays, possibly in June. Stay in touch by checking our website, and our Facebook page.
We’re pleased to have Greg Stefanski preach for us again this month. He’ll be leading the May 31 services.
Our missions committee share — If you have chosen to stay at home due to being immunocompromised or your age, the committee is here to help you. We are offering to grocery shop or pick up medications so that you do not need to leave the house.
Contact Chris DeRienzo at 802-760-7389 or Karen Monsen at 802-253-9437 for more info. Or, if you would like to volunteer to help, feel free to contact us.
— Mort Butler