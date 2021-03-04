The month of March this year is fully Lent, a somber and reflective time in the church calendar. We hope you join us for one or more of our services this month as we share the journey toward Easter. Services continue to be livestreamed each Sunday. (stowechurch.org)
The 9:30 a.m. service features traditional organ and piano music, with hymns, Bible readings, prayers and a message by our interim pastor, Rev. Peter Hammond. The 1:30 p.m. service is more contemporary, with Chris Vigneau and Taryn Noelle leading the music, and Rev. Peter Hammond giving the message and reading the scriptures for the week.
Church music in Lent tends to be reflective as well. Music Director Karen Miller is sharing some wonderful music this month, starting with two Bach excerpts on March 7. Her music notes remind us that Bach’s birthday is later in March. Karen is playing “He Who Relies on God’s Compassion,” one of the six short pieces from the Schulbler Chorale, and “When We Were in Deepest Misery” from Bach’s Orgelbuchlein.
Our missions team continues to welcome your assistance, and also your requests for help. Call the church at 253-7257 to request information.
— Mort Butler
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.