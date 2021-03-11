We are in the season of Lent. Easter will be here soon.
We are an open and welcoming church where celebrating Easter is a very important time. How will it be celebrated this year?
The opening committee is working hard to figure that out and bring us all together once again. As hard as they are working, COVID seems to be working just as hard to keep us apart.
Right now COVID seems to be winning.
The search committee is also working hard to find our next permanent pastor. Until that time we are truly blessed to have Peter Hammond filling the pulpit for us. We are thankful for him and the way he leads us.
Remember those in need at this time. Many are struggling to feed themselves and their families. Please donate items at the church by knocking on the door.
Marylou will come and collect them. If that won’t work for you leave things in the boxes provided for this purpose at the grocery store.
Remember, too, to reach out to those you may know who would appreciate a quick call or a note. Doing either of those will make you feel better too.
Do you or someone you know need prayer? Call the church office and you will be put in touch with someone who will help you.
Hopefully we will be able to meet together again soon but until then wear your masks, wash your hands often, keep your distance and avoid groups of people outside of your core group. And, no wild parties!
— Jean H. Mudgett
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.