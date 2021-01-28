It seems to me that as we look back, 2020 was a time of great self-reflection. As the months passed last year, I recall hearing many people say how much they were learning. I imagine that we all processed the effects of the pandemic in different ways and at different times, but I feel blessed to be able to say that I know I witnessed so many acts of kindness, charity and love over the course of this past year.
Being a part of the Stowe Community Church was a huge source of comfort for me, and I know for many others. To have the ability to continue to livestream our services, and for that opportunity to still connect, in whatever way we can, has been a real gift.
Thank you so so much to Peter Hammond, Scott Noble, Mort Butler, Frank Springer, Karen and John Miller, Chris and John DeRienzo, Lori Wyman, Kathe Rhinesmith, Greg Morrill, Chris Vigneau, Marylou Durrett and every single person on our amazing board for all that you do to keep us going and staying connected with each other and our church community.
In all things Christian education, we are still working on the details of a plan to resume in person weekly Kids Connection, in a safe way, until such time as our doors are reopened to the public. Stay tuned for more updates shortly forthcoming.
We also are hoping to keep up our new tradition of combining worship and theater, and share a virtual spring theatrical offering to help celebrate the church’s centennial … more to come on that shortly as well.
Wishing you all a wonderful start to 2021.
— Taryn Noelle, Christian education director
