We made it through all the wonderful seasons so far this year and what a year it has been.
Now we are in the blessed season of advent. What a special time of year it is.
Here at Stowe Community Church, we are celebrating with many special, beautiful services.
Mark these dates on your calendar:
• Friday, Dec. 9, “Twas the Night Before Christmas” play at 7 p.m.
• Saturday, Dec. 10, “Twas the Night Before Christmas” play at 7 p.m.
• Thursday, Dec. 15, carol sing-along at 7 p.m.
• Sunday, Dec. 18, Christmas story pageant at 9:30 a.m.
• Monday, Dec. 19, Handel’s “Messiah” at 7 p.m.
• Saturday, Dec. 24, Christmas Eve services at 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 8 p.m. and 11 p.m.
• Sunday, Dec. 25, Christmas Day worship at 9:30 a.m.
There are no tags left on the angel tree, which means lots of kids will be getting what they wished for on Christmas morning. It’s never too late to send a check though for those last-minute surprises. Just send it to the church with a notation that it is for the angel tree project.
As it gets closer to the big day, everyone will be rushing around trying to fit everything into the time they have. Just remember to stop, take a deep breath and focus on the real reason for the season — Jesus our lord and savior was born. It is so easy to forget this with all the hubbub. Where would we be without that knowledge and without his love?
— Jean H. Mudgett
