We are pleased to be able to have small, distanced and masked, congregations attending our 9:30 a.m. services every Sunday in October. We’re hoping to keep that going, and would love to have you join us. It’s very sweet being back in the sanctuary again.
Rev. Peter Hammond has been sharing thoughtful, supportive and kind messages each Sunday and we’ve had terrific music supplied by individuals and duets from our choir and Karen Miller, Chris Vigneau and Taryn Noelle.
Attendance for those services may be limited, so we ask that you sign up ahead. Use the link found at the top of the website at stowechurch.org. You’ll also find order forms for poinsettias and a shopping cart opportunity for our annual wreaths on the page.
We continue to livestream both the 9:30 a.m. traditional and 1:30 p.m. contemporary services. These can be viewed on the home page of our website. Bulletins for each service can be downloaded there, so viewers can sing and pray along with the in-house participants.
We’d love to hear your thoughts on how this is working, so do share your reactions to both our in-house and live-streamed presentations; call or email info@stowechurch.org.
Our missions committee is collecting for community Thanksgiving and Christmas support. Call the church at 253-7257 if you are able to help in any way, or donate to that cause from the website.
— Mort Butler
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.