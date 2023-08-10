It’s already August, and I was not sad to see July be over. Not a very happy time for so many.
I am sure better things will happen this month.
It's already August, and I was not sad to see July be over. Not a very happy time for so many.
I am sure better things will happen this month.
We are an open and welcoming community of believers where you will be met with acceptance and kindness. The good news starts with the fact that Pastor Dan Haugh is back after two weeks away.
Sunday morning services are at 9:30 a.m. Taryn Noelle teaches the kids, and the nursery is open too.
Our choir is still on summer break, but members of the church as well as the community are providing wonderful music. You don’t want to miss it.
Sunday, Aug. 13, is communion Sunday. It is always a special time to reflect. There will be a picnic before the 6-7 p.m. service. Come and enjoy the music and fellowship but remember to bring something to sit. Bring something to share if you feel so inclined.
Bible camp will start Aug. 21-25 from 9 a.m.-noon. The camp is for children ages kindergarten to fifth grade. They always have a wonderful time of learning and fun at the camp. Volunteers are needed to help with the camp. If you can provide snacks that would be a huge help as well.
The missions committee is collecting new backpacks and school supplies. This is an especially needed drive now since the flood, which has made it very hard for folks to purchase items for their children. We are also asking for new books for pre-school age kids.
Please buy extra non-perishable items when you shop. This is so much more important since the flood. Please remember your neighbors and the less fortunate among us when you shop. Items can be left in the boxes at the stores or at the church.
Until Sunday, remember the two greatest commandments: Love the Lord your God with all your heart, soul and might, and love your neighbor as yourself.
Be kind.
— Jean H. Mudgett
