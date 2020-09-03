We are appreciative of all the well wishes from the community as we search for our new pastor. We are now collecting thoughts and reflections from friends and members through a survey, which can be accessed online or with a mail-in version.
If you have not gotten that survey, and would like to add your ideas to our process, call the church at 253-7257.
Meanwhile, we have very much enjoyed the messages from Rev. Peter Hammond through the month of August.
On Sunday, Sept 6, we’ll be hearing Greg Stefanski, who has spoken to us many times in the past. Greg always gives a great sermon.
Keep checking our website and Facebook (Facebook.com/StoweCommunityChurch) for updates on pulpit supply pastors who will be leading us, and then an interim pastor while we continue our search for a permanent pastor.
To participate in our services, you can tune into the Stowe Community Church website — stowechurch.org — on Sundays. Our traditional service is at 9:30 a.m., and the contemporary service is at 1:30 p.m.
If those times aren’t convenient, the archive updates immediately after the services finish. Follow directions on the home page to get to those archives. Bulletins for those services are also available on the website, so you can sing and read along.
We are developing guidelines for in-person attendance, and will be sharing the timeline soon.
— Mort Butler
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.