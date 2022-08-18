Summertime is busy at Stowe Community Church as we many visitors to Stowe come through our doors on Sunday mornings.
Pastor Dan Haugh continues his summer sermon series, “Stories and Signs: The Parables of Jesus.” On Sunday, Aug. 21 at 9:30 a.m. the message will be based on Luke 15:1-10, “The Parable of the Lost Things.”
We have also been enjoying special music while our choir is on vacation. That same Sunday, our special music is a duet offered by Lynne von Trapp and Barbara Stotsenburg, accompanied on the piano by Susanna Burnham.
There’s still time to sign up for our wonderful kids’ vacation Bible camp, Monumental, which runs from Aug. 22-26 from 9 a.m.-noon and is open to all campers, kindergarten through 5th grade. Registration and more information can be found at stowecommunitychurch.org. Call the church office with any questions at 802-253-7257.
As always, our prayer team is ready to receive requests you may have for personal prayer or for someone in need. Call Marylou Durett in the church office. We also encourage you to bring non-perishable foods for the Lamoille Food Share program. Items can be left in the basket just inside the front door or downstairs in fellowship hall.
