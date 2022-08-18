Summertime is busy at Stowe Community Church as we many visitors to Stowe come through our doors on Sunday mornings.

Pastor Dan Haugh continues his summer sermon series, “Stories and Signs: The Parables of Jesus.” On Sunday, Aug. 21 at 9:30 a.m. the message will be based on Luke 15:1-10, “The Parable of the Lost Things.”

