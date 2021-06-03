June 6 marks another step in the reopening of our church. As of this writing, we are at least opening both services — traditional at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, and contemporary at 1:30 p.m. — to more people. Restrictions regarding reservation sign-up, masking and distancing may be adjusted as the Vermont guidelines change, but we hope to be fully open very soon.
We’ll be updating our website homepage at stowechurch.org with these announcements as they’re made. We also have a Facebook presence. Weekly themes, sermon topics and other news can be found there, and we encourage you to message us your questions.
Music notes for June 6 give us more insight into the Bach family. “Prelude and Fugue in E Minor” by J.S. Bach sets the tone for the morning. Karen Miller, our organist, tells us that there were 53 “musical Bachs” and that “early in the 18th century, 30 Bachs held organ posts in Germany. The Bach family set a premium on craftsmanship and self-reliance and were united in their commitment to music as a vocation.”
The offertory and postlude, in contrast, are tunes written in the 16th century, also joyful and spirited.
We hope you are able to join us as we reopen, but we will still be livestreaming both services, from the window on the homepage of the website. Also, archives from that page hold months of previous services.
We continue to support members of the community with prayer. Please contact members of the prayer team by calling the church office at 253-7257.
— Mort Butler
