I am so happy to report that the Lenten season and Holy Week at the Stowe Community Church was filled to the brim with spirit, reflection, celebration and community. From both Palm Sunday to Easter Sunday there were multiple offerings and opportunities to gather, to worship and to reflect.
A special note of gratitude for Pastor Dan Haugh for his extra special leadership in this very holy season.
I am also so pleased to share that we will be having a special contemporary worship service at 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 1. This service will feature fantastic musicians and vocalists from the area, and will highlight a fun, inspiring and eclectic array of music.
Performers will include Lesley Grant and her daughter Ainsley, Hattie Mitchell, Zoe James and Whitney Vigneau — all led by the masterful Chris Vigneau. We will be presenting tunes ranging from artists such as Lauren Daigle, The Alternate Routes, The Beatles and Casey Musgraves.
Please join in this musical worship celebration service. All ages are welcome and encouraged.
We are continuing to meet on Sunday mornings for in-person children’s worship during the 9:30 a.m. service, and nursery care is provided at that time.
In addition, feel free to reach out to the church if you are looking for an in-person or one-on-one children’s worship time for your child or children. We are so happy to make that option available to you as well.
Wishing you all happy and joyful spring blessings.
— Taryn Noelle, director of children’s ministries
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.