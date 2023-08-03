Coming up in August at Stowe Community Church, we’ll have two guest pastors, Rev. Dr. Michael Caldwell and Rev. David Vanderlinde-Abernathy.
Pastor Dan Haugh will be back later in the month, in time to Bless the Backpacks of students returning to school.
Before that, we are delighted to extend a warm invitation to join us at Stellar Bible Camp, where we’ll embark on an inspiring journey to explore the wonders of space and grow in our faith together. Camp will be held at the church from Aug. 21-25. All are welcome. Visit stowecommunitychurch.org to register.
The Mission Committee will be supporting area organizations with a backpack and school supply collection. We will be collecting new backpacks and school supplies for the Department of Children and Families in Morrisville. For information, call the church at 802-253-7257.
Music notes for August: Many thanks to saxophonist Jake Whitesell for playing for us this past Sunday. He (and I!) remind you to attend and enjoy the Stowe Jazz Festival Aug. 25-27. Next Sunday, music director Karen Miller will be playing organ pieces by David Nathaniel Johnson, Paul Manz and Gordon Ellsworth Young.
The anthem will be sung by women from the choir, with an upbeat version of “Let it Shine” arranged by Nancy Price. Later in August, we’re delighted to have Susanna Burnham playing our Steinway piano, with soloists Leslie Peterman on Aug. 13 and Charlie Burnham on Aug. 20.
Sunday services are at 9:30 a.m. and all are welcome. We also livestream at our website.
