It’s amazing to me how quickly the summer seems to be moving along. It seems as though our virtual BOLT Bible camp was just upon us.
In the spirit of outdoor safe gatherings that also show a little spirit, some of the Kids Connection children and I got together for the Fourth of July to help represent Stowe Community Church. Along with the wonderful Mort Butler and our beloved pastor Will Vaus, we had a fun, socially distant mini-celebration on the front lawn of the church. I put together a short movie about our time together and that can be found in this week’s online Quest.
As many of you know, the church is celebrating its centennial this summer, and I am working on a new small project of putting together some music, photos and film footage in honor of this church celebration. More to come on that, so stay tuned.
We are continuing to meet each week for some Kids Connection time, and since the weather has been so beautiful, we are going to try some outdoor, masked and distanced worship time over the next few weeks. We meet on Wednesdays at 11 a.m. If you or your child would like to be a part of Kids Connection, whether in person or virtually on Zoom, send me an email and I can get all of those details to you — tarynnoelle5678@gmail.com.
Happy continued summer blessings to you all.
— Taryn Noelle
