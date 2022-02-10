Winter has made sure we know it is here. Lots of new snow last week and, of course, plenty of icy, cold days.
Stowe Community Church is a great place to warm up. It’s a welcoming church made up of people of faith who respect each other and their differences. Come and experience a Sunday service. It will warm you from the inside out.
Services are at 9:30 a.m. Please always wear an N95 mask while in the building or watch anytime on livestream at stowechurch.org
A Zoom Bible study has just started on the book of Luke. If interested contact the office.
There is also a new book study group, online on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. The topic of the study is “How the Bible Actually Works.” If interested, contact the office.
We have had a very sad event happen to one of our church family. The Percy family lost their barn and many of their cows in a fire last week. As a church we are trying to help as much as we can. Your prayers are needed, and we can all help with this.
One way to help is through the Stowe Community Fund. Make checks payable to Friends of Stowe Vibrancy/SCF/Percy Farm, PO Box 482, Stowe VT 05672.
Donations can be sent to the church office with the notation Percy Farm.
Don’t forget our hungry neighbors and donate as much as possible in the boxes at local stores and the box in the lower entrance of the church.
Stay warm, wear your mask and be healthy.
— Jean H. Mudgett
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.