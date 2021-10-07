We hope everyone is savoring the beauty of our celebrated Vermont foliage season. What better way to celebrate than to join us in worship at Stowe Community Church? We welcome all in person at 137 Main St., every Sunday at 9:30 a.m. (COVID precautions in place), and you can livestream our service to enjoy at home, or wherever the season finds you.
The choir’s anthem for Oct. 10 could easily be our theme song — “Let Music Fill This Place!” This beautiful piece is by Joseph M. Martin, an active composer and pianist with over 600 publications and four solo piano albums. The text reads, in part, “Alleluia! Come and worship! … Let music fill this place, let praise sound all around us. Let every voice be raised; proclaim the Lord in song. Let worship fill our hearts, let hope and joy surround us. Let music start; praise God with voices strong.”
The congregation also gets a chance to share in some familiar hymns: “O God, Our Help in Ages Past,” “Standing in the Need of Prayer,” and “God Be With You.” What a wonderful way to spend time with your community, friends and family this fall.
As always, you can also join us by watching online. The broadcast and the full bulletin, with links to service song lyrics, is found at stowechurch.org and archives of past services are available there as well.
Should you wish to support those in need, opportunities for giving are listed on our website, and of course our prayer team is ready to support you if you are in need. Call the church office at 802-253-7257.
— Mort Butler
