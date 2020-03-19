This week finds us well into Lent, with Easter just around the corner. It’s a special and meaningful time in the church calendar, when generally we observe the various Holy Days with larger congregations and familiar music, scripture and prayers.
At the time of writing this article, however, much is in flux and our church is part of that uncertainty. We hope to continue services through the season, but advise you to check our website or Facebook page, or call the church at 802-253-7257.
— Mort Butler