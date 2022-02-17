We look forward to welcoming back Rev. Peter Hammond, who will be conducting worship on Sunday, Feb. 20, while Pastor Daniel Haugh is on vacation. Hammond served as interim minister in 2021. His sermon will be “Tiny Seeds, Deep Roots,” and is based on Luke 6:27-38, focusing on The Sermon on the Mount.
We join with the Stowe community in supporting the Percy family as they recover from the tragic loss of their barns and cow herd. We have initiated a food train to provide meals for the family. If you are interested in participating, here is the link to sign up, mealtrain.com/trains/lq460w.
Support to help the family is also being coordinated through Stowe Community Fund, stowecommunityfund.org.
Habitat for Humanity is building a house in Morrisville. The missions and service committee has committed to participate in a build day on March 19 and is looking for volunteers. No training is necessary, and you are welcome to join us. Call the church office for more information or to sign up, 802-253-7257.
Our prayer team welcomes your requests for special needs and healing prayers. Please call the office to let us know how we can help.
— Kathe Rhinesmith
