Thanksgiving Sunday is Nov. 21, and through the music, prayers and Pastor Dan Haugh’s message we will focus on the generosity of God and our response of gratitude. Our congregation will prepare for the Thanksgiving holiday using the text from Psalm 100 as a guide: “Make a joyful noise to the Lord, all the earth. Worship the Lord with gladness; come into his presence with singing.”
We are partnering with Blessed Sacrament and Stowe schools to provide families in need with Thanksgiving baskets. Church attendees can make a cash donation to help with the cost of a basket, or if you know of a family in need, contact the church office at 253-7257.
Our women’s fellowship is also baking apple and pumpkin pies to give to those in need on Thanksgiving.
Plans are underway for the Christmas Fair on Saturday, Dec. 4. Pre-order a Christmas wreath made of fresh greens by calling Nan Myers (244-1471). Wreaths may be picked up during the week following Thanksgiving.
Be sure to put our Christmas production on your calendar. “A Christmas Carol” will be presented on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 10-11, 7 p.m. and on Sunday, Dec. 12, at 2 p.m.
We wish all a happy, healthy and blessed Thanksgiving!
— Kathy Rhinesmith
