All over the Western world there is the annual ritual of people returning to their everyday lives at the end of the summer. My wife Lauretta and I experienced a unique version of this when we lived in France, known as la rentrée. In the blink of an eye, life in France changes once September arrives. Children return to school, people return to work and the rhythm of day-to-day life resumes.

In many ways, life in Stowe mirrors this experience as summer camps cease operations, schools begin opening and families hustle back from vacations and summer homes to “re-enter” life here in town. There is an air of optimism and opportunity in Stowe, and certainly here at Stowe Community Church.

