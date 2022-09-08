All over the Western world there is the annual ritual of people returning to their everyday lives at the end of the summer. My wife Lauretta and I experienced a unique version of this when we lived in France, known as la rentrée. In the blink of an eye, life in France changes once September arrives. Children return to school, people return to work and the rhythm of day-to-day life resumes.
In many ways, life in Stowe mirrors this experience as summer camps cease operations, schools begin opening and families hustle back from vacations and summer homes to “re-enter” life here in town. There is an air of optimism and opportunity in Stowe, and certainly here at Stowe Community Church.
We are excited for our Welcome Back Sunday on Sept. 11 as our church choir returns and our children’s worship program resumes. The 9:30 a.m. service will include a special Blessing of the Backpacks and a cookout potluck picnic at Parsonage Park afterward.
If you have a pet — real or stuffed! — please join us at the Trapp Family Lodge concert venue on Sunday, Sept. 18, at 4 p.m. for the Blessing of the Animals. All creatures, great and small alike, are invited to this spirited service that includes a blessing of all our furry, fuzzy and fluffy companions.
For more information about our services, ministries, programs and gatherings, visit stowecommunitychurch.org and find us on social media.
Summer has come to an end and September is already upon us. However, let us keep in mind these words from Helen Hunt Jackson: “By all these lovely tokens September days are here, with summer’s best of weather and autumn’s best of cheer.”
