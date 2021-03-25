“Spring is here … I hear.” This song, “Spring is Here,” the beautiful Great American Songbook tune written in 1938 by Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart, undoubtedly ushers in the season that brings a lot of joy to a lot of people.
In all things Christian education, I am thrilled to share that we have a good deal of joyous events and happenings going on at the church. Even in these times of livestreamed weekly services, we continue to have our families reaching out and sharing a weekly mystery box item from their homes. We also are meeting each Monday in fellowship hall for in-person Kids Connection.
If any families are interested in joining us, send me an email and I can share more of those details with you.
With Easter quickly approaching, the kiddos and I will be decorating Easter kits and sharing some of those creations during the livestreamed 9:30 a.m. service. We also are enjoying the musical gifts of more of our families in the weeks ahead, so be sure to tune in to hear some of our children and wonderful adults.
To help celebrate the church’s centennial, we will have a virtual sharing of “Little Women” in next week’s online Quest, just in time for Easter as well. We learned that in the year 1920, a Women’s theatrical society from Montpelier, brought a stage production of “Little Women” to the church, so this feels like closing a circle to be able to do something 100 years later.
We are still collecting photos and video messages from anyone in the community. Feel free to email those to me, Marylou or Greg Morrill.
Happy spring and Easter blessings to you all.
— Taryn Noelle
