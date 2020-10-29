With Halloween upon us, I am delighted and heart warmed to see that even in times such as these, that Halloween, and the spirit of children everywhere getting into costume, celebrating fall, fun and joy, are still ever present.
I am also delighted to share that we at the Stowe Community Church are going to be sharing a really exciting Christmas performance opportunity with our members, families and community.
Our very own wonderfully talented Chris Vigneau, and myself, will be putting together a special virtual Christmas celebration program. This is a great opportunity for interested singers, actors and dancers to submit a video audition from the comfort of their homes.
After last December’s “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” we wanted to still ensure some type of Christmas programming. Being in these encouraged-to-stay-at-home times, a virtual Christmas celebration felt like a great alternative for us this year. This is completely open and welcome to Christmas enthusiasts of all ages. A welcome video message will be coming out via the online Quest in a few weeks, with more details about this project. Stay tuned.
In other Christian education news, we are loving being open again for the 9:30 a.m. worship service, and we are offering in-person Kids Connection at that time. If you are interested in learning more about the program, and would like to join us, feel free to reach out to me via email at tarynnoelle5678@gmail.com.
Wishing everyone a fun, safe and festive Halloween.
— Taryn Noelle, Christian education director
