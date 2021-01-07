With the days getting longer and the sunrise getting earlier, we celebrate the slow return of light to our lives this month. We hope you take this moment to decide to join us for our weekly celebration services.
Our Christmas Eve services were warm and joyful, and viewed from the comfort of homes in Stowe and afar. Thanks to those who did come to the church to read the lessons and sing the carols.
We have Christmas performances still available on our website, and encourage you to check them out. Our virtual Christmas pageant and the Christmas virtual celebration are linked from the home page. Featuring lots of your local friends and neighbors, these performances present our hopes of peace, faith and joy for the new year.
Archived services for Sundays and Christmas Eve are also linked at that home page. Check them all out at stowechurch.org.
We continue to livestream on Sundays. For those who enjoy singing along, or reading and praying with the service, both our 9:30 a.m. traditional and 1:30 p.m. contemporary services have text and lyrics in the online bulletins.
The traditional service bulletin always includes music notes from our organist and music director, Karen Miller. For instance, the Jan. 10 service includes the well-known “Morning Has Broken.” Most of us attribute that piece to the artist formerly known as Cat Stevens. While he did make it popular, it was written by Eleanor Farjeon in 1931. She was inspired by the village of Alfriston in East Sussex, England, and her words were set to a traditional Scottish Gaelic tune, “Bunessan.”
Our Missions Committee, with the generous support of many community members, was able to provide meals for Christmas to our neighbors who needed assistance. We encourage you to keep those neighbors in your thoughts, and call the church at 253-7257 to learn how to help.
— Mort Butler
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.