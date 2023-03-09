It’s March. In like a lion and out like a lamb? Let’s hope so.
We are now in the season of Lent. It is a time to reflect on the 40 days Jesus was in the wilderness and the temptations he faced. It is a very special time to realize why we celebrate Easter.
If you would like to order flowers for Easter morning service, your order needs to be into the office by March 19. Choose from lilies, tulips, daffodils and hyacinths. Each plant is $15. Make checks out to Stowe Community Church with Easter flowers in the memo space.
• April 6, Maundy Thursday, 7 p.m.
• April 7, Good Friday, noon prayer; noon-4 p.m., prayer stations.; and 6 p.m., community worship service.
• April 2, Palm Sunday, 9:30 a.m., morning service.
• April 9, Easter Sunday, 5 a.m., Easter sunrise service on Mt. Mansfield; 9:30 a.m., traditional service; and 11 a.m., Easter egg hunt at the parsonage.
Please remember those less fortunate in our community. Non-perishable items can be left in the bin in the Narthex or the bin in the hall downstairs.
If you have a need of any kind, our prayer team and deacons are always available to help with prayer or in any other way needed.
