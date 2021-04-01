Of the loved traditions given up for this year, certainly Easter sunrise service at the mountain will be one of the sadder losses. So many folks looked to that event for the annual renewal of faith that is delivered each Easter.
We hope to be back on the mountain next spring, and this year we’ll have our Holy Week services livestreamed at stowechurch.org.
Tonight, Thursday, April 1, we will share our Maundy Thursday Service at 7 p.m. Officially called the Vigil of Maundy Thursday with the Office of Tenebrae and Holy Communion, the service features readings from each of the gospels, interlaced with familiar hymns and prayers. Candles are lit and then extinguished as the readings progress, ending with the church in darkness, and the ringing of the steeple bell 33 times — once for each year of Jesus’s life.
Communion will be adapted to this time of distance and separation. Our interim pastor, Rev. Peter Hammond, will lead this service.
Friday, April 2, is Good Friday, and we are pleased to welcome back Rev. Rick Swanson from St. John’s in the Mountains Episcopal Church to co-officiate with Rev. Hammond. Livestreamed at noon, the service will highlight the last words of Christ, with reflections, prayers and responses. There will also be hymns and an anthem suitable for this day.
While we’ll miss our mountain sunrise, for Easter we’ll worship from the church at 9:30 a.m. (the traditional service) and again at 1:30 for our contemporary service. A women’s group will be singing an anthem and the hymns.
For all services, the congregation watching via livestream will be able to pray and sing along, using the bulletin available on the website for each service. Also, please check the website and Facebook for updates on plans for reopening.
