I am sure that I am not alone in recognizing how quickly late August always falls upon us each year. Despite all of the changes in our world, perhaps one comforting constant is that back to school is still upon us, in just a few short weeks and days.
In all things Christian Education, I am so thrilled to report that we had 10 amazing children and one magnificent puppy dog join us for creative corner this week. I have to admit that I was joyously overwhelmed with faith and love in seeing that many of our amazing kids in person. With the kind permission and grace of our parents, we are continuing to meet each week on Wednesday mornings from 11 a.m. – noon on the front lawn of the church for this worship and collective social time. All are welcome, and if you would like any further info, feel free to email me at tarynnoelle5678@gmail.com.
On a personal note, I want to send out a huge love note of thanks to Mort Butler, Scott Noble, Nancy Jeffries-Dwyer, Lori Wyman, Chris DeRienzo, Heather Stowe, Lynne von Trapp, Jean Mudgett, and to both the town of Stowe and our beloved Stowe Community Church for doing so much to make the Parsonage Park concert a reality this past Saturday evening.
An additional note of thanks to Peter Hammond for leading us so inspirationally in worship for the month of August.
The music team for the church’s contemporary service will soon be sharing more details about the new time and content for that service, so stay tuned.
Happy continued summer blessings to you all.
— Taryn Noelle
