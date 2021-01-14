The first month of our new year is half over. Time certainly does fly.
In just another week we will have a new president if all goes according to plan. Let’s hope it does.
We all need to have hope that this new year will give us reasons that good things will happen.
We can hope that COVID-19 will disappear. Vaccines are on their way to help make that happen. We can hope for healing in our nation. The new president will be a great help with that.
We can all hope that the homeless will find shelter, the hungry will be fed and the sick will be healed. We can help with some of that too.
We can donate to the church fund that helps with these things. You can do it online. Type in stowecommunitychurch.org/donate. Right now the church is in need of extra funds, so donating is a perfect way to help with the needs of our community.
Non-perishable food items for the Lamoille Community Food Share can be donated by leaving them on the church porch and knocking on the door. Marylou will get them.
Our livestream services are at 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., and you can watch any time at stowechurch.org.
The annual church meeting is Sunday, Jan. 24, at 11 a.m. on Zoom. More information will be posted in the Quest.
— Jean Mudgett
