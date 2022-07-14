It’s already July. How did this happen? Weren’t we just celebrating New Year’s Day?
Stowe village is alive with activity. Folks are eating out, shopping and enjoying the beauty of our little part of the Green Mountains.
Many of those in town take time to visit the beautiful white church on Main Street. Some just stop in to check out the building. Others check us out on Sunday mornings.
You can do it too — 9:30 a.m. for in person services. Pastor Dan Haugh gives a message that leaves you with something special to take home with you and hold on to.
Our choir is taking a summer break, but we have amazing special music every week.
The kiddos are still meeting in fellowship hall every week with Taryn Noel. They are all really enjoying their time together.
We are now involved in collecting backpacks and school supplies for fall. These will be donated to help those youngsters who need new things to get them started in the school year. If you would like to help, donations can be left in the entrance of the church. Backpacks, crayons, pencils, pens, erasers, folders — anything kids will need at the start of school will be accepted.
As is always the case, non-perishable food is a huge need in our community. Hunger is a real problem. Items can be left at church after Sunday service or anytime during the week. Remember your neighbors when you are shopping.
If you have a need, share it. Call the church office or tell one of the members. There are people willing to help out, but they need to know you are in need. Do you need a ride, prayer or just a friendly visit? We are here to help.
— Jean H. Mudgett
