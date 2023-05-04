Last Sunday we welcomed back the participants of the Stowe Interfaith Holy Land trip. We enjoyed hearing stories from our group at our Sunday morning service. To see Pastor Dan Haugh’s inspiring daily diary from the trip, with some great photos and Scripture passages, check out the Holy Land update link on our website, stowecommunitychurch.org.
This coming Sunday, May 7, will be communion Sunday at our 9:30 a.m. service and will feature organ music by Cesar Franck. Our organist and music director Karen Miller shares the history of this great composer in the bulletin’s musical notes. It’s a fun read to further learn about the music of the morning. Our evening worship music will follow the theme of “God as Creator.” We hope you can join us for a potluck supper at 5 p.m.; worship begins at 6 p.m. Both services are open in person at 137 Main St. and streamed live on our website. An online version of the bulletin is available while watching the services.
