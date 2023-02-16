February is Black History Month, and Stowe Community Church has been reflecting on ways in which the message of Jesus is interconnected with the mission and ideals of civil rights activists, both past and present.
Last week, Pastor Dan Haugh shared about the beatitudes in Jesus’ Sermon on the Mount. One verse that specifically spoke to me is Matthew 5:6, “blessed are those who hunger and thirst for righteousness, for they will be satisfied.” Those who help to fight against injustices in our world and uplift those around us will be blessed by God. How might you be able to make a difference this week, this month, or this year?
Join us Sunday, Feb. 19, for compassion Sunday, a day set apart to respond to the needs of children living in poverty around the world. Our speaker will be Liz Bachilas from Compassion International, which coordinates child sponsorships. After the service, we will have a special coffee hour with a presentation and Q&A.
St. John’s in the Mountain Episcopal Church and Stowe Community Church both host a traditional beginning of Lent. On Tuesday, Feb. 21, from 5:30-7 p.m. observe Shrove Tuesday with a pancake supper, pancake races, and preparing ashes at St. John’s. Suggested donation is $10.
Ash Wednesday service will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at St. John’s at 7 p.m. with Holy Communion, the imposition of ashes, and a message by Haugh and the Stowe Community Church choir and organist.
