It seems that spring may have finally arrived. Aren’t we all happy for that?
With spring comes the job of cleaning out closets, so please remember to donate any winter items to Stowe Community Church for use by people in need next fall. We have already started collecting items for this project. Clean coats, hats, mittens and scarfs will be in great need as the weather once again turns cold.
Please do yourself a favor and join us for our Noon Music in May concerts on Wednesdays at noon. These are always a wonderful way to spend an hour.
Something to look forward to is the installation of our pastor. Keep the date open. Join us for an amazing service on Sunday, June 12, 6 p.m. There will be a reception following the service.
The church is looking for a director of youth ministries. If you or someone you know might be interested in this position, contact the office. This is a very important position as the person will be dealing with our youngsters.
As is always the case, we are asking for donations of food for Lamoille County Food Share. We like to keep our food share box full so remember to buy a few extra items when shopping. They can be left at the church in the box provided. Thank you so much for helping with this.
— Jean H. Mudgett
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.