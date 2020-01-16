Plans are underway for our birthday year! One hundred years after combining four congregations of Stowe into our current Stowe Community Church, we hope to see you join us, too.
Pastor Will Vaus will be sharing a sermon series “2020 Vision” and the Women of Joy and Women’s Fellowship Groups will organize celebratory events. If you'd like to help in the planning, call the church at 253-7257 and let us know. Details will be shared in this column, on Facebook and on our website as they develop.
As we’ve mentioned before, we enjoy reading about the music we hear at our services. Music Notes are written in the bulletin by our organist and choir director Karen Miller.
For the final Sundays of January we are introduced to the early 20th century organ composers Louis Vierne, Leland Sateren and Alexander Guilmant, as well Ralph Vaughn Williams, who composed in many genres.
We hope you are able to join us at either our traditional service every Sunday at 9:30 a.m. or the contemporary service at 4:40 p.m. Kids’ Connection and child care are available at both services. All are welcome also at Bible study, 8:30 a.m. each Sunday. We encourage those attending the 9:30 service to stay for our apres-worship coffee and tea bar, for great treats and fellowship.
Livestream both services at stowechurch.org.
— Mort Butler