With Thanksgiving upon us this week, I can’t think of a better time to formally announce and share, that we at the Stowe Community Church, will be presenting a very special virtual Christmas Celebration Project in December … just in time for Christmas.
Chris Vigneau and myself are looking for video submissions from the wonderful members of this church community. Send us a favorite carol or hymn — or any favorite Christmas song. We’re also looking for videos of Christmas readings. Those can be poems, any favorite Christmas passages from the Bible, including psalms. We’re even looking for dancers.
The beauty of this project is that it will ensure total safety for all of the performers, in that you would be filming from the safety of your homes. We’re looking for all ages to contribute material, so that even in 2020 we will have a beautiful Christmas memory to share, and to also look back and remember.
If videos aren’t of interest or if they feel a bit daunting, feel free to also send us in some photos. Those can be family photos/portraits or fun festive action shots, or even photos of your favorite pets.
The plan is that once we have everything gathered, we will edit it all together into one Christmas celebration show, and ideally sell tickets as a fundraiser for the church in late December.
All photos and video submissions are due by Tuesday, Dec. 1, and they can be sent via email directly to Taryn Noelle and Chris Vigneau at tarynnoelle5678@gmail.com and christopher.vigneau@gmail.com.
Don’t hesitate to reach out if you have any questions about this special project.
Now all we need is you to make some Christmas magic.
Happy Thanksgiving!
— Taryn Noelle, Christian education director
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.