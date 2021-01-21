This week marks the observance of Martin Luther King Day as well as the inauguration of our 46th president. Our prayers for peace abound for these events, significant markers in the life of our nation.
We are also in the season of Epiphany. Epiphany is the day and season in the church year when we patiently watch and listen as God is quietly revealed to us again. Sometimes, even when we try hard to do so, we just don’t see God in our everyday lives or in the events of our world.
Epiphany is the time when the church gathers to remember and reflect on the mighty acts of God in the birth of Jesus Christ. As we watch and wait, we begin to see the enfolding life of the Christ Child as he becomes prophet, healer, teacher and savior.
On Sunday, Jan. 24, Rev. Peter Hammond’s sermon is entitled “The Urgency of Now.” His text is based on Mark 1:14-20, which recounts how Jesus called his first disciples. Taryn Noelle, director of Christian education, will have a message for our church school children. We are grateful to members of our choir who have been providing special music each week.
Online texts of the Sunday bulletins provide a way to follow the services and join in singing the hymns. Go to stowechurch.org for Sunday worship and announcements. Members are reminded that our annual congregational meeting will be held this Sunday by Zoom at 11 a.m.
During this time of uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, members of our prayer team are ready to support you with prayers for comfort or healing. Call the church office, 253-7257, with prayer requests. Let us remember our neighbors in need at this critical time by donating at stowechurch.org/donate. If you would like to donate and drop off nonperishable food items for the Lamoille Community Food Share, call the church office.
— Kathe Rhinesmith
