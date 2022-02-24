As the temperature and the winter weather continues to wax and wane, I feel such a wonderful and joyful sense of security in seeing how the community and membership of our beloved Stowe Community Church rallies and bands together through thick and through thin. It’s such a blessing to live in and be a part of such a faithful, generous and loving church community.
In Christian Education-related news, I am excited to announce a new children’s worship and youth choir combination class called Spark that we will be offering for six weeks from March 8 to April 12. The class will meet from 3-5 p.m. on Tuesdays in the fellowship hall and will cover a range of Bible study and lesson time, snacks, crafts, games, music, movement and even some theater. If you are interested in signing up your child for this class, or if you would like some more information, feel free to reach out to the church office.
We have been successfully working with a hybrid model of meeting in person for children’s worship on Sunday mornings, as well as allowing for children and families to join us via Zoom. You can find the login information in the church’s online bulletin and in the weekly online Quest.
In addition, feel free to reach out to the church if you are looking for an in-person or for a one-on-one children’s worship time for your child or children, as we are so happy to make that option available to you as well.
Wishing you all warm and safe continued winter blessings.
— Taryn Noelle, director of children’s ministries
