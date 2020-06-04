A friend of mine, Tim Hansel, wrote a book titled “When I Relax, I Feel Guilty.” Among other things, in that book he says, “… and religion becomes a pattern of rules and regulations, a system that helps us tidy up our behavior, somewhat like rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic. It allows us a better view as we go down.”
Personally, I believe the New Testament offers an alternative view as to what the church should be like. Rather than being like the Titanic, God calls the church to be more like a lifeboat, helping others. Honestly, sometimes, we in the church are more concerned about not rocking the boat and not getting wet. But, I have a sneaking suspicion that the main thing God wants us to do is welcome others into the lifeboat. After all, this lifeboat is big enough to welcome everyone.
At Stowe Community Church, we want to be like that lifeboat. And right now, you have a no-risk opportunity to check us out and see what our boat is like. I have met many people who are afraid that the church roof will fall in on them if they ever darken the doorway. No fear of that right now. All you have to do is check us out online any Sunday at 9:30 a.m. or 4:30 p.m. right here: stowechurch.org. This Sunday my message is titled “A Lifetime Adventure,” based on Matthew 28:15-20.
— Rev. Will Vaus