It’s beginning to look a lot like autumn! I feel so blessed to share that these first few weeks of September have been truly joyful and inspiring ones. Now that our amazing new pastor, Dan Haugh, has begun his tenure with us, it really feels as though a new chapter has begun for us all.
Getting to work with Haugh and to learn from him is indeed a gift. His kind, warm and welcoming energy puts anyone instantly at ease. He and his wonderful wife, Lauretta, are cooking up some fantastic family fun ideas in the weeks and months ahead. Stay tuned for more details on how you and your families can be involved in the church, and for more fun and engaging opportunities to worship together as a community.
We also will be sharing details about all things Christmas at the Stowe Community Church, so mark your calendars and stay tuned for more details about some wonderfully exciting Christmas events.
On a personal note, I would like to extend both a huge note of gratitude to Scott Noble, for serving as the board president for the past two years, and to say a huge thank you to Chris DeRienzo for beginning her tenure as our new board president, and to Kathe Rhinesmith for taking on the role of vice president. We are in such excellent hands as you purvey us closer to God.
Thank you, Scott, Chris and Kathe, for the many teachings and blessings you bestow unto us all.
— Taryn Noelle, director of Christian education
