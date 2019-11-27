With the appearance of what feels like an early winter and with Thanksgiving being upon us, I personally have found great joy in witnessing many acts of kindness in our town, community and church over the past few weeks.
The cozy glow and warmth of the season seems to be infectious and is touching the hearts and lives of many.
We are keeping up with our new tradition of having our wonderful Val Wise lead the children in sharing a monthly song with the congregation. This past Sunday we were doubly blessed to have Frank Springer, fellow choir member and musician extraordinaire, accompany the children on the Mary Chapin Carpenter tune “Thanksgiving Song.”
We are also making good progress and having a great time with the rehearsals for our upcoming production of “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever!” We have a multitalented cast of 40 children and adults, and we hope you will join us for the show and find out what happens when you mix the Herdman children into a traditional Christmas pageant.
The production dates are Friday and Saturday, Dec. 20 and 21, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 22, at 4:30 p.m. Tickets will be available for presale at the church starting in December and at the door. Hope to see you there.
Lastly, our live album “Love Like This” has been mixed and mastered and also will be for sale at the church starting on Friday, Dec. 6, just in time for the holidays.
Happy Thanksgiving blessings to all.
— Taryn Noelle, Christian education director