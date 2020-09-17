As September reminds us of the changing of the seasons, we are finalizing our plan to return in person to our church services. While attendance may be limited somewhat, we think the cautions we are building will keep us safe in our sanctuary.
The live-stream will continue as it has for the past months, so we all have the choice of in-person or virtual attendance. Check our website and Facebook for updates on the plans for that transition. Or for more information, call our office at 253-7257.
Don’t forget that our live-streamed services are an opportunity to hear some great music, performed by local talent. The traditional service features Karen Miller on the Simmonds Tracker Pipe Organ, and we’ll have special music by choir members Lynne von Trapp and Barbara Stotensberg on Sept. 20, and Lesley Rust on Sept. 27.
Karen has been choosing a wonderful variety of music for the organ preludes, postludes and mid-service sections. For instance, on Sept. 27, she has chosen favorite pieces by Bach and Couperin to represent an older style, and an uplifting selection by David Lasky for a more modern touch.
And, of course, we love the music of Chris Vigneau and Taryn Noelle at our contemporary service, now at 1:30 p.m. each Sunday. All of the services are available in our archives at stowechurch.org.
Worship with us every Sunday, live at 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Our missions committee shares: If you have chosen to stay at home due to being immuno-compromised or your age, the committee can help, by going to the grocery or picking up medications.
Contact Chris DeRienzo at 802-760-7389 or Karen Monsen at 802-253-9437 for information, or if you’d like to volunteer.
— Mort Butler
