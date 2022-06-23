What an incredible year it has been in all things children’s and youth worship. Now that summer is officially underway, I’d like to take a moment to send a special note of gratitude to our most faithful leader, pastor Dan Haugh for guiding us all year long.
A few weeks ago, the children’s worship program enjoyed a celebratory end to the school year with an ice cream social and water balloons on the lawn. We also were so fortunate to able to attend and bear witness to Haugh’s incredible installation service that same evening. It was a very special and momentous beginning to the summer indeed.
During the next six weeks, summer worship for all children and youth will be a full hour, from 9:30-10:30 a.m., and children and youth can just come directly downstairs at 9:30 a.m. We’ll have some wonderful Bible lesson time, a snack, play some games, make a craft and, weather permitting, take our worship time outdoors.
We are also looking forward to another evening music worship service on Sunday, July 3, at 6 p.m. The musical genres for this service span from contemporary Christian to folk, gospel, pop, jazz and Broadway classics. Come share and join in this musical worship celebration service. All are welcome.
The dates for this year’s Bible camp have been moved and will be from August 22-26, 9 a.m.-noon, culminating in a special end of camp celebration in Parsonage Park. You can register for Camp at stowecommunitychurch.org, and if you have any questions feel free to reach out to Taryn Noelle or Marylou Durett.
Finally, even though summer is just getting started, it’s never too early to be thinking about ways to help with a back to school backpack drive. We would love to collect any extra back-to-school supplies anytime between 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Monday-Friday through July 17. Looking for a list of new school supplies, and all items will be distributed by Department of Children and Families.
Wishing you all joyful summer blessings.
— Taryn Noelle, director of children’s ministries
