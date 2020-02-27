Punxsutawney Phil decreed that we are due for an early spring this year, and although the recent temperatures don’t reflect that quite yet, it is a joy to know that spring is on its way.
To help celebrate that early spring, we at Stowe Community Church have begun rehearsals for another fully staged theatrical production. This time we are presenting a new musical adaptation of the Louisa May Alcott’s beloved novel “Little Women.”
This production boasts a bevy of multi-talented teens, children and adults right here from our community of Stowe. It’s a very exciting process, as we are working with traditional text but working in more contemporary music to score the play. The show will be presented in May over the weekend of May 15-17, and this will coincide with the Stowe Community Church’s Centennial Celebration that same weekend. Stay tuned for more details.
In other news, this month our wonderful Val Wise led the children in the song “I’ve Got The Joy, Joy, Joy (Down In my Heart)” on Sunday, Feb. 23 at the 9:30 a.m. service. She also taught all of us some American Sign Language to correspond with this month’s song.
Lastly, a quick reminder that our live recorded album “Love Like This” is here and still available for purchase the church.
— Taryn Noelle, Christian education director